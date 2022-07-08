How to take a mental age test on the A Real Me website | Internet

You can take a free mental age test using the A Real Me website, which has a series of quizzes. After answering 31 questions, the user finds out if their mental age matches their real age. The questions presented revolve around behavioral issues, such as what others say and think, and everyday situations. It is worth mentioning that the questionnaire does not assess the user’s intelligence, as it is based on behaviors and patterns for each period of life. In the following tutorial, see how to take the A Real Me test and find out your mental age.
Tutorial teaches how to take a mental age test on the A Real Me website — Photo: Van Tay Media/Unsplash
How to take a mental age test
Step 1. Access the A Real Me website (https://www.arealme.com/pt) and scroll down until you find the option “Mental Age Test”. Click on it;
Mental age test on the A Real Me website — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 2. Select “Secret” and enter your real age. Click on “Start to proceed”;
You must inform your real age to find out your mental age in the test on the A Real Me website — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 3. The A Real Me website will show you a series of statements, to which you must answer “yes”, “no” or “none of the alternatives”. Select the button corresponding to your answer to proceed. Answer all displayed questions to get the result;
Question asked in the A Real Me mental age test — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Step 4. At the end of the test, the page will show your mental age. You can share the result on Facebook or Twitter. If you want, retake the test by clicking the “Try again” button.
Real Me shows its mental age after the test is over — Photo: Reproduction/Ana Letícia Loubak
Ready. Now you know how to use the A Real Me website to take a mental age test.