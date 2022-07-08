Huawei CEO Complains About US Sanctions, Calls Samsung Small

the chinese Huawei was on a meteoric rise in the smartphone market, reaching the top position in sales, but US sanctions brought the company’s plans to a screeching halt.

As much as a new approach has been put in place, with an emphasis on a new system, the HarmonyOSthe restriction of Google services on its devices was one of the hard blows that continue to hit the company head-on, which is also a key player in the expansion of 5G.

According to data collected by the Om DayHuawei lost 81.6% of the mobile market and now ranks 9th among the top 10 smartphone brands, a decline of 12% market share between 2020 and 2021.

If Huawei had not been affected by so many sanctions, it would be alongside Apple among the main smartphone manufacturers. This is the position of Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, expressed during his participation in a forum dedicated to the automotive sector held in China.

“If it weren’t for US intervention and repression, the world’s leading cell phone manufacturers could be Huawei and Apple. I’m not very modest, and that could be the result today,” says Yu.

The executive also did not miss the opportunity to take a stab at Samsung, leader in the smartphone market.

“The others are small producers, including the Korean company, which could have established itself mainly in the US and South Korea.”. Clearly addressing your comment to Samsung, the South Korean giant.

In 2021, Huwei sold about 35 million smartphones., Samsung sold 271.5 million devices, followed by Apple, with 236.2 million units and recorded the highest percentage growth between 2020 and 2021 (increase of 15, 6%).