Hulk, from Galo, presents his father with a car he won in the Supercup; see photos

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Hulk’s father, from Atltico, at a party with his son’s gift, a Kia Stonic

The striker Hulk, from Atltico, presented his father with the car he won in the 2022 Brazilian Supercup. The shirt 7 alvinegro was elected the best player in the competition. As a prize, this Thursday (7th), he received a Kia Stonic, valued at approximately R$ 150 thousand.

On his social networks, Hulk published a video in which he shows his father, Jovan Souza, celebrating with the gift: “Today, I received the award for the best player of the Supercopa do Brasil 2022 and I decided to give it to the one who chants the most ‘ Hulk’. My warrior, my father,” he typed.

The striker was instrumental in winning the Brazilian Supercup Atletico over Flamengo. The duel was held in February, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiab.

In addition to scoring Galo’s second goal in the game, which took the match to penalties, Hulk converted two charges. No wonder he received the award for best player of the match. The match ended 2-2 in regulation time and 8-7 in penalties.

This is not the first time that the black-and-white striker has given his family a car. Hulk gave his wife, Camila Angelo, a BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition after she graduated from Medicine. The model valued at more than BRL 1 million.