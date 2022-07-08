Infinix Zero Ultra should bring 180 W recharge for the equivalent of BRL 1,700

After Infinix’s Thunder Charge technology for 180 W recharges was presented last week, new information points out which should be the first device to bring the solution. This is the Zero Ultra, a model that also had its price and possible specifications disclosed.

Thunder Charge system charges up to 50% in four minutes (Image: Disclosure / Infinix)

The teaser shown by the brand previously reveals that the technology will be able to fill the battery to 50% in just four minutes. The content specifies that the statistic is valid for 4,500 mAh tanks, and therefore this must be the capacity of the Zero Ultra — the same adopted in the Realme GT Neo 3 in its version that brings a recharge of 150 W.

In addition to the high speed of charging through the USB-C port, Infinix’s new technology also promises security in energy transfers. The socket adapters have 20 sensors for temperature detection, which cannot exceed 43ºC.

Currently, Infinix already has a charging system at 120 W in the Note 12 VIP model. In this case, the 4,500 mAh battery goes from 0 to 100% in approximately 17 minutes.

Infinix Zero Ultra is expected to have up to 256GB of storage

Infinix Zero Ultra should be a premium intermediate device (Image: Disclosure / Infinix)

In addition, the new smartphone should bring typical specifications of advanced intermediate devices, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. His processor is not known at the moment, but it is possible that this platform only supports 4G connectivity.

Other model specs are not known, but may appear over the next few weeks. It should be aimed at the Indian market, with a suggested price of between 25,000 and 30,000 rupees – therefore, between R$1,700 and R$2,000 in approximate conversion, without the addition of extra taxes.

After its launch in India, it is possible that the Infinix Zero Ultra will reach the domestic market. In Brazil, the brand’s devices are sold by Positivo, which already offers models such as the Zero 5G, Note 10 Pro and Hot 11S, among others.

Source: Gizmochina