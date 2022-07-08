“iPhones 14” may mark return of the “Plus” model

It is no longer new among rumors that Apple may discontinue the mini model with the future “iPhone 14” line. What we should expect is a variant with a larger screen, 6.7 inches, with the same features as the entry model. Until then, this supposed version had been called “iPhone 14 Max”, but now we see something that can change expectations about the name of the device.

As revealed on the Chinese social network Weibo and echoed in the tweet below the leaker Duan Rui, in fact we are likely to have the largest model in the simplest line. In a photo of alleged cases of the new iPhones, the name used for the newcomer to the line, however, is “iPhone 14 Plus” — rescuing the term in disuse since the retirement of the iPhone 8 Plus.

DuanRui also shared photos comparing the size of the camera lenses of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the “iPhone 14 Pro Max”. It is possible to observe how the second ones are bigger, which reinforces rumors about higher resolution and more advanced capture capabilities that the new models could have.

Other rumors mentioned, for example, that the new “A16” processor should be reserved for Pro models only. Entry versions would therefore retain the A15 Bionic. It would be another way of differentiating the cheaper models from the more expensive ones, in addition to aspects that are already distinct today, such as the cameras.

The term “Max” for larger models began to be used in 2018, with the iPhone XS Max. The “Plus” was born together with the iPhone 6 Plus, in 2014. Today, the only model with this variation is the most advanced, the 13 Pro Max, which should get an update, in addition to a simpler brother of the same size.

It’s worth remembering that we still can’t beat the hammer on which name Apple will choose for the model. Both make sense: using “Max” would leave the entire line with the same name, while “Plus” would promote greater differentiation between the “cheaper” and the most expensive iPhone. It remains to be seen what decision Apple will make for the new devices.

Until the iPhones are released, we will remain in the field of speculation, as we are used to. If Apple follows the trend of the last few years, however, the new devices should be revealed around September — that is, we are not far from confirming all the details about the devices and discovering everything that comes new.

What would you think of an “iPhone 14 Plus”?

