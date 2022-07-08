Ituano vs Cruzeiro: CBF removes referees and releases VAR error audio

photo: disclosure VAR drew wrong lines in Cruzeiro’s disallowed goal against Ituano

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, this Friday (8), the VAR audio in Cruzeiro’s disallowed goal in the 1-1 draw against Ituano, last Tuesday (5), in a postponed duel of the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The entity also announced that the professionals assisting the video referee were removed to undergo a recycling process.

In the official statement, the CBF informed that “the video assistant referees and the quality manager involved in the match between Ituano and Cruzeiro will be referred to the Arbitration Performance Assistance Program (PADA).” The initiative aims to improve Brazilian arbitration.

Pathrice Wallace Corra (RJ) was video refereeing the match. He was assisted by Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Souza (RJ) and Gilberto Corrale in the VAR booth. However, only the last two will go through the recycling process.

goal disallowed

In the 44th minute of the first half, left-back Matheus Bidu crossed the ball into the area and forward Edu appeared to deflect it towards the goal. However, assistant Michael Correa had already invalidated the pitch on the field.

In audio, the completion of the offside is extremely fast. It lasts for three seconds, from the moment the lines of defense and offense are drawn.

In the line drawn by the VAR, the reference for Ituano would be the left-back Roberto, who was on the left of the defensive area of ​​the São Paulo team, in the marking of the defensive midfielder Adriano. But apparently it is defender Lucas Dias (shirt 3), who was the last man and where the reference should be drawn.

VAR audio

The VAR audio shows that the referee Bruno Arleu points out that Edu would be offside in the bid. The analysis, from the verification of the exact moment of Bidu’s pass to the conclusion, lasts 40 seconds.

Check out the dialogue between the referee and the VAR assistants:

“Field decision confirmed. Proceed,” said the VAR booth.

“Impediment, huh?”, questioned Bruno Arleu.

“Perfect, offside,” concluded VAR.