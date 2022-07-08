Jamie Dornan breaks down in tears when visiting a place he worked before fame

Jamie Dornan40 years old, star of Fifty Shades of greytold in an interview that he revisited a pub where he worked before fame and was thrilled to arrive at the place in London.

The Irish actor worked as a bartender at Tattersall Tavern in Knightsbridge when he was 19 years old before starting his career in the film industry. While participating in the program The Late Late Showwith James Corden, Dornan confessed that he cried when he arrived at the scene.

“Probably better than I am an actor, yes. But yeah, it was a dark time to be honest. I loved working in a bar.”

“A guy used to walk in every day and snap his fingers at me. It was a bad time… I’ll honestly never forget the guy’s face. What the fuck, anyway,” she declared, recounting how she dealt with difficult clients.

According to Jamie, he always wondered if he would one day be able to fulfill his dream of acting while doing activities at the pub. 19 years later, when he returned with his wife Amelia Warner, he confessed that he was touched.

“I cried a little bit, actually. It was exciting. Nothing has changed. The pub is exactly the same.”

The actor participated in a Pro-Am golf competition with Bill Murray and Niall Horan

The actor who has also starred in Belfast and Beyond the mountainstold during the program that last month he participated in a golf competition with several other artists.

“I think we are all very aware of how fortunate we are to be here,” celebrated the actor who said it was an incredible experience to be in front of 40,000 people.

The event was first launched in 1990 by Irish businessman JP McManus who wanted to raise money for charities in Ireland.

Jamie Dornan marked his career by living the character Christian Greyalongside actress Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steelein the trilogy Fifty Shades of greywhich debuted in 2015.

The film is based on the erotic tale from the book of the same name by British author EL James. One of the fun facts about the film is that Jamie previously revealed, in an interview with GQ magazine, that he even visited a “sex dungeon” to learn more about sexual mastery.

And who was going to live the character was not Jamie, but the actor Charlie Hunnamwho was just not chosen due to scheduling conflicts, being replaced by Dornan.

