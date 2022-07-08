Jared Leto is dating Russian model half his age, newspaper reveals – Monet

+



Actor Jared Leto and model Daria Korchina (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Jared Leto is in a relationship with Russian model Daria Korchina. The 50-year-old star is twice the age of his new companion. The romance between the two celebrities came to light after the British newspaper Daily Mail reported the capture of the two famous people holding hands in Portofino, a beach town in northern Italy.

Model Daria Korchina (Photo: Instagram)

The act of the actor and the model took place last night, July 7th. Earlier, they went to a local beach together. The day before, the two visited a restaurant in the region in the company of friends. Leto and Korchina have yet to publicly comment on their relationship.

Model Daria Korchina (Photo: Instagram)

Korchina is 25 years old and has a long career as a model. She has graced the covers of international magazines and modeled for brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. She avoids personal photos on her Instagram account, mostly sharing rehearsal records and other images taken in professional contexts.

Jared Leto in a scene from Dallas Buyers Club (2013) (Photo: Playback)

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his performance in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ (2013), Leto starred in the 2022 critically-failed ‘Morbius’. The production has as its protagonist the doctor turned vampire who antagonizes Spider-Man in the Marvel comics. In the film, the character gained more “heroistic” contours.

Model Daria Korchina (Photo: Instagram)

Leto also recently starred in the series ‘WeCrashed’, recounting the creation of startup WeWork. He starred in the production with actress Anne Hathaway, with the two giving life to the couple that created the company.

Actor Jared Leto in a scene from Morbius (2022) (Photo: Playback)

The actor was recently confirmed to appear in the psychological horror ‘Adrift’, directed by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. The work is inspired by the book by writer Kôji Suzuki and has not yet had its release date announced. The production tells the story of a fisherman who finds an abandoned yacht and finds himself haunted inside the vessel.