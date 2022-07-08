Jennifer Aniston moves with tribute to the cameraman of her series killed in a tragic accident – Monet

+



Jennifer Aniston’s colleague on The Morning Show who died in a motorcycle accident (Photo: Getty Images/Reproduction)

Actress Jennifer Aniston moved her fans and followers on social media by paying tribute to cameraman Erik Gunnar Mortensen. The 39-year-old cameraman died last Monday, July 4th, in a motorcycle accident on a highway in Southern California. He worked with the ‘Friends’ star on the series ‘The Morning Show’.

Aniston shared photos of Mortensen with his wife and son, praised his colleague’s professionalism and asked for donations for a virtual crowdfunding dedicated to his family.

Jennifer Aniston’s post in honor of her The Morning Show co-star who died in a motorcycle accident (Photo: Instagram)

“Earlier this week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunner Mortensen,” the actress wrote in the caption of her post. “One of the brilliant minds on the ‘Morning Show’ set. As a camera assistant, he was very skilled and dedicated to his work. We will miss you, Gunnar.”

Aniston ended by commenting on the crowdfunding dedicated to her colleague’s family and sharing the initiative’s link: “In honor of Gunnar, a page was created to raise funds for his wife, Keely, and their 2-year-old son, Lars, during this difficult time. We will miss you, Gunnar.”

Jennifer Aniston’s colleague on The Morning Show who died in a motorcycle accident (Photo: Playback)

Over the past few days, the virtual crowdfunding has already accumulated more than US$ 128,800.

The accident that resulted in the cameraman’s death is still under investigation. It took place at 6:40 pm in Los Angeles. Gunnar was taken to Hemet Global Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries, dying about an hour after his arrival.

Jennifer Aniston in a scene from the series The Morning Show (Photo: Playback)

In addition to the camera on ‘Morning Show’, Mortensen also had a presence in series such as ‘The Real World’, ‘90210’, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Transparent’. He also worked in movies like ‘All the Money in the World’ (2017) and ‘Yes Day’ (2021).

Among the many awards already won by ‘The Morning Show’, the main ones are the Emmy for best supporting actor presented to Billy Crudup in 2020 and the Actors Guild Award trophy presented to Aniston in the category of best actress in a drama series in 2020. .

