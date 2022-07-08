Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘The Morning Show’ employee killed in motorcycle accident

Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to ‘The Morning Show’ Camera Assistant Who Died in a Motorcycle Accident credit:Bang Showbiz

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to a crew member from ‘The Morning Show’ who died in a motorcycle accident.

The actress shared a sweet message in tribute to the camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen, who passed away on Monday (04.07.22) at the age of 39, after an accident on a highway in Southern California.

In a post on her Instagram page, Jennifer shared a photo of Gunnar with his wife Keely and their 2-year-old son Lars, and wrote: “This week, suddenly and tragically, we lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. We will miss you, Gunnar.”

She added a link to a GoFundMe page that was created by Gunnar’s union representatives at ICG Local 600 to help her family. The page has raised over $115,000 to date.

A statement posted on the account reads: “Local 600 mourns the passing of Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant who died on Monday, July 4th, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and their 2-year-old son Lars. In Gunnar’s memory, Local 600 created this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can.”

Gunnar’s accident took place on Monday night, with authorities reporting that no other vehicles were involved. He was taken to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he died about an hour later.