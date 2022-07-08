Jesse Lingard ‘had the best six months of his career’ at West Ham and Stuart Pearce says it’s a ‘huge disappointment’ he has returned to Man United

Jesse Lingard ‘had the best six months of his career’ at West Ham, says Stuart Pearce, who says it’s a ‘shame’ he never joined the club permanently.

England legend Pearce coached West Ham during Lingard’s six-month loan spell, during which he was one of the Premier League’s best players.

Lingard was absolutely flying West Ham

getty But his return to United was disastrous

The attacking midfielder managed nine goals and four assists in just 16 games, helping the Hammers finish the 2020/21 season on a high.

They secured a spot in the Europa League and almost converted that into a trophy win last season.

However, they had to do so without Lingard, as the 29-year-old ended his loan spell to return to parent club Manchester United, where he barely played.

Lingard is now a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford, and Pearce thinks a return may still be in the cards.

Asked by talkSPORT’s Natalie Sawyer if Lingard’s time at West Ham is over, he replied: “I’m not sure if it’s fully over or not.

“We may have had the best six months of Jesse Lingard that he will ever have in football, again or before.

getty Lingard managed to express himself at London Stadium

“He was magnificent for us, he gave us a little different dimension, his football was excellent.

“He has a footballing arrogance, Jesse. He picks up the ball anywhere on the field and it was a big disappointment that Jesse didn’t come and join us permanently in the summer because of that.”

Pearce was then asked if West Ham had tried to renew Lingard, to which he said: “Of course, and several other clubs too.

“He’s going to end up going where he wants to go, West Ham got him and his performances took him back to the England squad where he hasn’t been and he’s very proud.

“We talked about Danny Drinkwater in an extreme case of not having enough football for a certain period of time but I look at the skill of Jesse and Jesse and I think he’s been out of Manchester United for a calendar year and I think it’s a shame .

“It was almost a kinship house, he liked the environment, he was loved at the club, he respected Dave and he played for Dave and the demands that Dave puts on the players.”