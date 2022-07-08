João Victor says goodbye to Corinthians on social media and makes a promise to the fans: “And who knows…”

Corinthians is in fourth place in the Brazilian championship with 26 points, three behind leader, and comes from two wins, two draws and one defeat in the last five matches played. With the opening of the transfer window, Timão has been losing some fundamental parts of the squad, as well as, it is looking for good reinforcements in the season.

Among them is john victor, who left the São Jorge team and was hired by benfica, from Portugal. With the officialization of his departure, the defender used social networks to say goodbye to his former club and the fans. At 24 years old, with stints in teams such as: Northwest, Botafogo-SP and Atlético-MGbefore arrival at Corinthianswhere he had been since 2017.

O defender published a video with the moments lived with the shirt of the alvinegro and highlighted the importance of Club and made a promise to the crowd. “I arrived at the club to give my best and I can go with the certainty that this duty has been fulfilled. It took a lot, it’s true. One day I hope to be able to come back and conquer everything with you, Faithful. Goodbyes are never easy and I’m not good with them. I will miss the reception, the unconditional support, the passionate screams and the atmosphere of the Arena on game days of our Timão. That’s right! Our Timon!”.

“Living at this club daily since 2017, with a break of just one year, made me one of the bunch of crazy people. And who knows, maybe I’ll join you one of these days in the stands of the Arena. Thank you so much to each of you who always believed in me and got me to where I am today. Here I lived a dream. See you later, Faithful!”