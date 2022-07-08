Jury member breaks silence — and explains why they didn’t believe Amber Heard – NiT

In addition, the team of Johnny Depp criticized the interview that the actress gave after the outcome of the case in court.

The judgment that opposed Johnny Depp to the ex-wife Amber Heard ended on June 1, with the jury finding the actor’s accusation right, but it continues to be talked about. This Thursday, the 16th, for the first time, one of the members of the jury broke the silence and commented on the case.

In interview on the show “Good Morning America”, the anonymous man explained that several jurors did not believe that Amber Heard’s testimony was sincere. The jury consisted of a group of five men and two women, whose identities were not revealed.

The juror said that when the actress cried during her testimony, she thought they were “crocodile tears”. “It didn’t seem reliable. It looked like she could flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer a question and cry. Two seconds later she was completely cold. It didn’t feel natural,” she said.

The man also didn’t like the way Amber Heard looked directly at the jury during testimony. “We were all very uncomfortable.” As for Johnny Depp, he thought the actor “felt a little more real in terms of the way he answered questions.” “His emotional state was pretty stable.”

In addition, the interviewee explains, the jury was left with the impression that Amber Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, even though they all agreed that they were “both abusive”.

He also stressed that Amber Heard’s team could not prove that Johnny Depp had physically assaulted the actress. “They had their couple arguments. They yelled at each other. I don’t think that means any of them are right or wrong. But to get to the level she claimed, there was not enough evidence to support what she was saying.”

The juror also explained that the photographs presented by Heard’s defense of Johnny Depp in disrepair after mixing alcohol and drugs did not make much of an impact. “If you mix alcohol and marijuana, that’s usually what happens — you end up passed out. We talked a lot about what kind of drugs she said he used, because most were drugs that made you calm. You become a zombie, as those pictures show.” However, the actor also admitted to using cocaine, a stimulant drug.

Regarding the photographs presented by Heard that allegedly proved that he had been the victim of physical aggression, the same juror was also not convinced. Namely because the defense will have said that the actress “never left the house without make-up”.

“Despite that, he will file the injunction without make-up. And, as it happens, her communications adviser is with her. This kind of stuff accumulates and it becomes hard to believe.” By way of conclusion, the juror pointed out that this whole storm was created after the opinion piece in “The Washington Post”. “If she hadn’t triggered it with the op-ed, Johnny Depp could have helped her career. they didn’t look bad [quando se divorciaram]. They felt bad after the article.”

After the outcome of the case, Amber Heard also gave an interview to the program “Today”, from the American television station NBC, where stated that the verdict was “unfair”. Furthermore, admitted still love Johnny Depp. The full interview will be broadcast this Friday, June 17th.

Johnny Depp’s team reacted to the interview with a statement: “It is unfortunate that, while Johnny is trying to get on with his life, the accused and her team are again repeating, reimagining and litigating matters that have already been discussed. decided by the court with a verdict that was decided unequivocally by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”