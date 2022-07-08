Kate Walsh Talks About Addison Montgomery Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Forwarded for its 19th season, new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” are expected to be released in October

Kate Walshmay have made “Grey’s Anatomy” fans week, as he told in a recent interview with CheatSheet that they will be able to see more of the obstetrician doctor, Addison Montgomery. Despite not fully confirming her return to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, the actress stated that there are great possibilities. (via ScreenRant)

“There is a possibility. I don’t know what I would do. We’ve been talking a little bit about the possibility of going back to something, but I still don’t know…”declared Walsh. “I just know there’s going to be huge things, there’s a lot in store for the next season, a lot of changes and a lot of new beginnings, with different places to go.”he added.

If your return is made, Kate will return to “Grey’s Anatomy” shortly after making an appearance in Season 18, providing an interaction and closure between Addison and Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) after the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in season 11. After becoming one of the darlings of the series, the character also secured a spin off titled “Private Practice”, completed in 2013.

ABOUT “GRAY’S ANATOMY”

“Grey’s Anatomy” follows the story of Meredith Gray, daughter of a renowned surgeon, who was starting to take her first steps in medicine. The 19th grade must “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning characters as well as new characters”.

It is currently the largest medical drama in American TV history, with almost 400 episodes, and has already had two spin-off productions, “Private Practice”, which aired between 2007 and 2013, and “Station 19”, currently on air and which is also expected to return. for its 6th season.

Recently, the actress Chandra Wilson denied the rumors that the 19th season would be the last, guaranteeing long life to the production of Shonda Rhimes (“Bridgerton”) on ABC, the network responsible for broadcasting the series in the United States.

“Is that what the rumors say? See, pay no attention to [Michael] Strahan. He really doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I’m just saying that you really don’t know what you’re talking about. I will just say this. I’m just saying. Right here, right here. Strahan doesn’t know what he’s talking about”said the actress directing the speech to the audience that was present in the program.

In Brazil, “Grey’s Anatomy” is available on Star+, Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video. Its 19th season is expected to air on ABC on October 6th.

