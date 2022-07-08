Kit gamer: 5 options of sets to assemble the first setup | Which one to buy?

Gamer kit can be interesting for beginner players who want to set up a setup. The following models bring peripherals such as keyboard, mouse, headset and mouse pad in the same combo to improve the gaming experience without spending too much. The cheapest product on the list is the Fortrek kit, which has an ABNT2 keyboard and RGB lighting for prices starting at R$124.

The Dust set features a keyboard, mouse pad, headset and a mouse for prices starting from R$199. Another option is the Gorilla Gamer 1, which features LED lighting that matches the entire kit for about R$719. See below five gamer kits to buy in Brazil in 2022.

Fortrek’s keyboard and mouse are compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, and can be connected via the USB port on the cable. The keyboard has ABNT2 standard, that is, it has the “ç” and the most used symbols in Brazil. It also has RGB lighting and a numeric keypad on the side to make typing numbers easier. The combo is sold for values ​​from R$ 124.

The mouse, on the other hand, offers a central button for managing the DPI, which can reach a rate of 6,400, while the side of the body promises configurable buttons for shortcuts. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the value for money and attractive design, but criticize the fragility of the material.

Pros: customizable backlight system

customizable backlight system Cons: reports of keyboard buttons ghosting

The Evolut EG50 kit provides a mouse, keyboard, headset, and mouse pad. The mouse offers RGB lighting and has a button in the center of the body to configure the sensitivity of the cursor, which can reach up to 2,400 DPI, while the product design has dedicated ergonomics to provide comfort during use. The keyboard provides ABNT2 lettering standard, RGB backlighting, and side numeric keypad. This option is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 129.

The headset, on the other hand, features two synthetic-cushioned ear cups, a padded headband to increase comfort during the wearing experience, and a straight microphone that extends from one of the ear cups. The mouse pad is made of foam and has dimensions of 25 x 21 cm. Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, users highlight the keyboard’s design and good performance.

Pros: good cost-benefit

good cost-benefit Cons: fragile

The Dust set comes with a keyboard, mouse pad, headset and a mouse. The keyboard provides red LED lighting that aids in key visualization, ABNT2 letter pattern, a series of hotkeys on top that help with multimedia setup, and side numeric keys for easier digit typing. As for the mouse pad, the fabric was developed with a non-slip base and contains a dinosaur print. As for the mouse, the body offers a central button to configure the DPI up to 1,600 and a patterned design in various colors available. The kit is sold for figures that start from R$ 199.

The headset, on the other hand, has synthetic fabric to pad the inside of the shells and a short microphone that branches from the shells, in addition to an internal system with 50 mm drivers for bass and a response frequency of up to 20,000 Hz. The manufacturer guarantees compatibility of the products with Windows and Mac. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, users praise the good workmanship of the products. However, criticize the low volume of the headset.

Pros: Windows and Mac compatibility

Windows and Mac compatibility Cons: headset low volume reports

Redragon’s Lunar White kit offers a mouse, keyboard, and a headset with a white design. All items feature RGB lighting system. The mouse features five configurable buttons, ideal for the player to decide which functions to add to each of the shortcuts, in addition to having a sensitivity of up to 12,400 DPI. The headset promises very comfortable shells covered in synthetic fabric, features a straight microphone that branches off one of the shells, dedicated 40mm drivers, and a frequency response of up to 20,000 Hz. The product is sold at prices starting at R$ 639.

The keyboard has a more compact design due to the absence of numeric keys on the side, but it has ABNT2 standard and shortcut buttons on the top for multimedia configuration. Rated 4 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the good workmanship of the products.

Pros: All items feature RGB lighting

All items feature RGB lighting Cons: keyboard does not contain side numeric keys

Gorilla’s gamer kit provides a keyboard, mouse and headset. The keyboard offers a robust and modern design, which extends to the bottom and serves as an ergonomic wrist rest, while the keys feature ABNT2 standard, shortcuts for multimedia configuration in applications, side numeric buttons and LED lighting that matches all the kit. The headset is made in black and finished in yellow, has dense material in the upholstery of each shell, features a straight microphone and hardware with 40 mm drivers and a frequency response up to 20 thousand Hz.

The mouse offers two central buttons on the body, one for setting the DPI up to 6,400 and the other for RGB lighting, while the side offers customizable hotkeys. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 719 to purchase the product.

Pros: features that may please many consumers

features that may please many consumers Cons: does not support Mac systems

