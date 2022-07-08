know all about aesthetics

Filming of the Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is taking place in Los Angeles. With that, everyone is talking about the barbiecore aesthetic. But she didn’t come out of nowhere and not even now.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the film Barbie (Photo: Reproduction/Disclosure)

As we already know, fashion is cyclical, so these references which refer to the famous Mattel doll are far from new. In the 2000s, the film Life-Size, translated as The Doll That Became Peopleadded some elements of the aesthetics of the Barbie Girl in the looks of Tyra Banks’ character. This also happened to Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde (2001) and with the iconic Sharpay Evans, character of Ashley Tisdale, in High School Musical.

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde, 2001 (Photo: Reproduction/Disclosure)

The return of the barbiecore aesthetic to the present, in addition to being related to the production of the Barbie movie, which should premiere in theaters in 2023, was influenced by the Valentino autumn/winter 2022-23 collection, all in shades of pink, presented at the Paris Fashion Week shows, already indicating that pink would be a trend for the season.

Zendaya wearing a look signed by Valentino (Photo: Reproduction / Disclosure)

Celebrities like Zendaya, Lizzo and Simone Ashley, for example, have already bet on pink looks signed by Valentino. This comes in a context of the rise of the dopamine dressing; this trend suggests that the colors and pieces of clothing we wear can influence our emotions.

Rihanna at the launch of Fenty Beauty (Photo: Reproduction / Disclosure)

In addition to the pink color, the voluminous ponytail with the ends of the hair turned out, Barbie’s characteristic hairstyle, became the new favorite hairstyle of the famous.

Featured photo: Margot Robbie at the recordings of the new Barbie movie (Reproduction/Disclosure).