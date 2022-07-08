‘Lady in the Lake’: Noah Jupe Joins Natalie Portman in New Apple TV+ Thriller

according to colliderfive more members have been announced for the cast of ‘Lady in the Lake’new miniseries from Apple TV+.

The information indicates that Noah Jupe, Mike Epps, Byron Bowers, Josiah Cross-Wiggins and Pruitt Taylor Vince will be part of the project. Unfortunately, details about their roles have not been revealed.

The group joins those previously confirmed Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Brett Gelman and Natalie Portman. Moses Ingram was recently cast in the miniseries, replacing Lupita Nyong’o.

Based on the book of the same name by Laura Lippmanthe series is set in Baltimore during the 1960s, where an unsolved murder leads Maddie Schwartz (portman), a housewife and mother, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist.

Her journey puts her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (ingram), a working woman who tries to balance her responsibilities as a mother, her various jobs and her passion with the progressive agenda of the black community.

Alma Har’el joins as director and creator of the project, in addition to serving as executive producer alongside Portman.

New information should be released soon.

