Learn about the role of fiber optics in the deployment of 5G in BH

The role of fiber optics in enabling 5G will be to connect the antennas, in the towers, with the operators. This is because this technology will demand a very large amount of data and a robust fiber infrastructure will do the trick. The explanation is from Cícero Olivieri, Vice President of Engineering at V.tal, a digital infrastructure and neutral fiber optic network company, on the implementation of 5G technology in Brazil.

He also cites the great gain that the so-called internet of things will have with the advent of 5G. “After all, in addition to increasing the speed of downloading videos on smartphones, for example, the Internet of Things will become a reality, connecting cars and many other equipment, which means having a giant volume of information circulating. Hence the fiber optic support infrastructure of V.tal, which is the largest in the country, is essential for the transport of this data in mobile telephony”, he concludes.