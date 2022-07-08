LG announces C2 and G2 series OLED Smart TVs in Brazil and expands 4K and 8K QNED MiniLED line

LG announced this Friday (08) the launch of its new generation of OLED Smart TVs in Brazil. Models come in different sizes under the “C” and “G” series, including the 42” C2 TV, the smallest in the world with OLED screen specially created for gamers. In addition, the South Korean expanded the offerings of the QNED MiniLED line. The televisions were presented during CASACOR 2022 in São Paulo, an event that includes an unprecedented display of the very stylish OLED TV Posé, with an innovative and sophisticated design that promises to compete directly with Samsung The Frame.

The OLED evo Gallery Edition (G2) is a series characterized by the presence of technology that uses organic materials at the atomic level to increase the brightness and sharpness of the screens, in addition to adopting a refined look for flush mounting on the wall. The only model available in Brazil is the OLED65G2its 65-inch cutout. This model brings all the benefits of the series, including a 4K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is optimized by NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync with processing signed by the 5th generation Alpha 9, hardware responsible for reducing noise and accelerating artificial intelligence operations for maximum image clarity.

Combined with the operating system’s algorithms, its advanced heat dissipation system is responsible for maintaining 30% more brightness than the G1 series, launched in 2021. The TV has webOS 22 embedded to enable its smart features such as ThinQ AI and support for the most popular virtual assistants and smart home devices including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as smart home controls through Siri.

The qualities of the “Gallery Edition” line are reflected in the C2 series, so we have up to 83-inch OLED evo screens with 4K resolution and images enhanced by the 5th generation Alpha 9, as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos technologies. By combining these TVs with LG soundbars, users will experience the feeling of home theater. The highlight of this line is the 42-inch “OLED42C2” model, the smallest screen with OLED technology in the world which, according to the manufacturer, is specially developed for the gamer audience by integrating dedicated functions, such as fast response time and other exclusive features that optimize games on consoles or PC — just connect to HDMI 2.1 and give play.



















Like the G2, all models in the C2 line come with Smart Magic NFC, motion-sensitive remote control with integrated microphone to activate virtual assistants, in addition to offering shortcuts to the most popular streaming applications.

In sizes from 55 to 86 inches, LG’s QNED MiniLED technology combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell filter to deliver high-fidelity images in the QNED80 4K family, equipped with a 5th-generation Alpha 7 processor. The QNED90, meanwhile, features the 4th-gen Alpha 7 in 65-inch and 75-inch cutouts. For those looking for the highest resolution on the market, there is also the 86-inch QNED MiniLED 99 with 8K resolution with 4th generation Alpha 9 processor.

price and availability

LG has not yet confirmed the suggested values ​​and availability date for the G2 and C2 series, but the brand’s website lists the price of two specific models in the QNED MiniLED line: TV LG 55” 55QNED80: BRL 5,999

BRL 5,999 TV LG 65” 65QNED80: BRL 7,799 What do you think of LG’s releases? Do you want to buy one of the models? Comment!

