LG announces new 2022 OLED and QNED smart TVs in Brazil; check it out | TVs

LG announced, this Thursday (7), the launch of a new line of premium smart TVs for 2022. The OLED line has two major novelties: the OLED evo C2, with sizes between 42 and 83 inches and artificial intelligence features; and the OLED evo G2, with all the features of its sister, minimalist design and one size fits all of 65 inches. The QNED line, which uses Mini LED technology to optimize lighting, has gained an entry-level version: the QNED80.

Prices for OLED models start at R$7,999 for the 42-inch version of the C2 line. The new QNED80 starts at R$5,999 for the 55-inch screen, according to the manufacturer’s official website. The products were unveiled during Casacor São Paulo 2022, which takes place in person this week. See below all about the new releases from LG.

LG OLED G2 is the new top of the line from the manufacturer — Photo: Disclosure/LG

The OLED C range has been updated and is now named OLED evo C2. The addition of the term “evo” is due to the panel, which promises brightness and sharpness with 20% improvement over traditional screens. LG highlights the 42-inch model, the “smallest OLED TV in the world”. With a focus on gamers, the promise is sub-1ms response time, G-Sync, FreeSync and VRR. The TV is equipped with the Alpha9 Gen 5 artificial intelligence processor and brings features such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

There was a redesign of the C-line, which brought thinner edges and the promise of better installation on the wall. The sizes available in Brazil reach the 83-inch mark. LG’s official website only lists the price for the 42-inch version, which comes in at R$7,999. The other values ​​were not disclosed, as well as the availability of televisions.

LG OLED evo C2 has a version designed for gamers — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

LG’s top of the line, the G2 series basically brings the same features and performance as the C2 sister, with the promise of up to 30% more brightness thanks to heat dissipation technology and a more advanced algorithm. Also thought about the possibility of being used as a work of art, the OLED evo G2 has a specific design to allow flush mounting on the wall and a minimalist look. Availability is in a one-size-fits-all 65-inch size, with no release date or pricing announced.

LG OLED evo G2 is the manufacturer's top of the line — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

LG’s QNED series, which uses a panel with Mini LED technology, has gained an “entry” version. The QNED80 joins the QNED90 and QNED99 already on the market to complete the line and reinforce competition with rival Samsung’s Neo QLED. The new 4K model combines quantum dot and NanoCell technologies to improve color volume and image contrast. The processor is the new Alpha7 Gen 5, theoretically superior to the sisters 90 and 99, which maintain the Alpha7 Gen 4.

There are four size options available: 55, 65, 75 and 86 inches. Prices are R$5,999 and R$7,799 for the two smaller versions. The other values ​​are not yet listed on the manufacturer’s official website.

LG QNED80 is the new entry-level version of the line — Photo: Disclosure/LG

The Objet Collection Posé was also presented, a smart OLED TV recently revealed from Milan Design Week and which is not expected to arrive in Brazil. LG’s partnership with the Dutch brand Moooi, the model is on an easel, positioning itself as a competitor of The Serif, from rival Samsung.

LG OLED Object Collection Posé stands on easel — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo