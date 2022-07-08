LG launches new line of smart Side by Side refrigerators with UV light – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

LG’s new refrigerator options were launched this Thursday (7) during the Casacor 2022 event in São Paulo. All feature the so-called Side by Side system, which offers more space, and technologies such as app connection and a hygiene-focused feature. The products are priced salty and are aimed at the premium segment.

One of the highlights is the InstaView Door-in-Door technology (Image: Handout / LG)

Starting with UVnano technology, used in the water dispenser. The company claims that the use of ultraviolet light ends up eliminating 99.99% of the bacteria in the mouthpiece. The goal is to ensure much cleaner water for owners. In addition, this system also features the Hygiene Fresh+ feature to remove odor and dirt.

Another highlight is the so-called Door-in-Door, a feature that introduces a door in front of another door. In other words, there’s a compartment in front of the main door made for more frequent use. This is to prevent all content from having external exposure every time the person goes to get a soda, for example.

Speaking of Door-in-Door, Instaview is only present in the most expensive refrigerator, which costs just over R$24,000. It features a glass panel that lights up with two knocks on the main door, so users can check out what’s inside without having to open it.

This model is also the only one of the three that has the option of “gourmet” ice production. The built-in Craft Ice machine produces spheres that melt slower than regular ice. Therefore, LG says it is an ideal alternative for more stylish drinks.

Salty pricing for premium products

It is worth noting that two features are back from previous models: the use of the LG ThinQ application, which connects the electronics to the user’s smartphone to provide constant information is one of them. The Linear Inverter Compressor is present to offer greater energy savings and food conservation. Both are present in all options.

LG Refrigerator Model GC-X257CSHS (Image: Disclosure / LG)

For those interested, everything is available on the company’s official website or in partner stores. The prices at the time of publication of this article, as well as its resources are:

Model GC-L257SLPL GC-J257CSF GC-X257CSHS Capacity 611 liters 611 liters 598 liters Linear Inverter Compressor Yea Yea Yea Door in Door No Yea Yea InstaView No No Yea UVnano Yea Yea Yea Fresh Hygiene+ No No Yea Price BRL 15,749 BRL 18,479 BRL 24,859

