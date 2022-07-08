LG launches vertical WashTower washing machine and Smart Side by Side UVnano refrigerator in Brazil

THE LG Electronics presented today the novelties in white line at CASACOR 2022. Exclusive technology partner of the show for the fifth consecutive year, the brand elevates the kitchen experience with new Smart Side by Side UVnano Refrigerators and the novelty in vertical laundry with WashTower.

Smart Side by Side UVnano Refrigerators

The great novelty of the Smart Side by Side UVnano line is the exclusive built-in machine craft ice, which allows you to make ice in the shape of spheres that melt slowly, maintaining the flavor and refreshment of the drinks, preventing the drink from being watery. Another evolution is the application of technology UVnano in the water dispenser. The use of ultraviolet light guarantees the elimination of up to 99.99% of the bacteria in the mouthpiece and the certainty of always pure water for the whole family.



Credits: Disclosure/LG.

The refrigerator also has the technology InstaView Door-in-Door, a glass panel that lights up with two taps, allowing users to see inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss and saving energy. To keep food fresh for longer, the refrigerator is equipped with several technologies, including the Hygiene Fresh+ filter, which eliminates up to 99.999% of bacteria and removes bad odors.

Closing the package of novelties, the refrigerators have connectivity via application LG ThinQ and humidity control units, plus a 10-year warranty on the Linear Inverter compressor.

LG WashTower – Think Bigger

The new vertical washing machine and dryer LG WashTower reinforces the commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology combined with modern and sophisticated design for different styles of decoration. The launch has tempered glass doors, chrome decorative elements and brushed steel finish, with excellent durability and high scratch resistance. The product has an easily accessible central control panel, which positions the washer and dryer at an ideal time for operation.



Credits: Disclosure/LG.

Through Artificial Intelligence, the LG WashTower detects the types of clothes in the basket and chooses the best washing and drying cycle, ensuring maximum preservation of fabrics and delivering clean and fresh garments faster, saving time, energy, water and soap. It also has steam washing cycles – to eliminate 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and allergens – and dry cleaning, for cleaning delicate items. All this in one connected product, allowing for additional cycles to be downloaded and paired Smart between washer and dryer, where the drying cycle is automatically selected based on the washing cycle. With a capacity of 17 kg for washing and 16 kg for drying, it has a 10-year warranty on the Direct Drive motor.



