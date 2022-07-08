Libertadores and Sudamericana quarters are set; see all duels

With the elimination of Fortaleza against Estudiantes, the round of 16 Liberators ended this Thursday. already in South American, the classifications of São Paulo and Atlético-GO ended this phase. Thus, the clashes for the quarter finals of the two competitions are defined.

With five Brazilians and three Argentines, the round of 16 of Liberators will have only one duel between teams of different nationalities.

After eliminating Boca Juniors, the Corinthians face the Flamengo, which passed Tolima, from Colombia. The first match will be played in São Paulo and the return will be in Maracanã. On the same side of the bracket, an Argentine duel between Velez Sarsfield and Talleres defines the other semifinalist. O Talleres will be the home team in the return game.

The quarterfinals of Libertadores still reserve another Brazilian confrontation. O palm trees passed through Cerro Porteño-PAR, and now faces the Atlético-MGwhich eliminated Emelec-EQU. The decisive game will be played at Allianz Parque. Finally, the only duel of mixed nationalities will be Atletico-PR and Students. The Argentines decide the match at home.

Still without set times, the first games will take place on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of Augustwhile the duels of return are scheduled for the days 9, 10 and 11.

Check out the quarterfinal matches:

Estudiantes-ARG x Athletico-PR

Palmeiras vs Atletico MG

Flamengo x Corinthians

Talleres-ARG vs Vélez Sarsfield-ARG

South American

For the Sudamericana, four Brazilians are still alive in the quarterfinals. Two eight games back in the round of 16, three ended with visiting teams classification.

After deleting the saints in a historic way in Vila Belmiro, Deportivo Táchira-VEN faces Independiente del Valle-EQU in the next phase. The Ecuadorianswho passed through Lanús-ARG in the round of 16, decide the duel at home. On the same side of the key, the International advanced from phase after turn against Colo Colo-CHI and now face Melgar-PER, who left Deportivo Cali-COL along the way. Colorado will be the home team in the return game.

On the other side, three Brazilians. O Sao Paulo qualified without any surprises against Universidad Católica-CHI and will face the Cearáwhich went through The Strongest-BOL, also without complications. The northeast team decides the duel in their domains. The other clash of the key is between Atlético-GO and Nacional-URU, with the Brazilians having the home factor for the return game.

The first and second matches are scheduled for the same days as the Libertadores clashes, also without set times.

Check out the South American Quarter Finals games:

Independiente Del Valle-EQU vs Deportivo Táchira-VEN

Internacional vs Melgar-PER

Atlético-GO vs Nacional-URU

Ceará vs Sao Paulo

