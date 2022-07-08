Luis Suárez reveals offers from Brazil and explains why he refused them all ‘from the beginning’

Free on the market since your contract came to an end with Madrid’s athletic, Luis Suarez said he received offers from Brazilian clubs.

However, the Uruguayan striker revealed in an interview with Argentina’s ESPN that he has discarded all these offers.

“No, I ruled out from the beginning the possibilities of the teams (from Brazil) that called me. Argentina, River calling me, was an extra motivation, it’s closer to Uruguay. Brazil is further away. There are many more games. I’m very family. They play a lot of games, they are never at home, that also slowed me down a bit“, said Suárez, who maintains the focus of acting in Europe, at the age of 35.

“I still haven’t made a decision (about the future). The market in Europe has just opened, options have“.

He came close to the River Plate, however said that the team’s fall in the round of 16 of Libertadores to Vélez weighed on the decision to withdraw. And who confirmed the drop in business was the Uruguayan himself.

In an interview with the newspaper Ovación, the striker revealed that he was negotiating with Millonario, but not participating in the rest of the South American competition made him give up going to the Monumental de Núñez.

“I was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for Libertadores. It was a dream I had to win a cup in South America. As River was left out, this possibility was ruled out.“, he stated.

The former Atletico Madrid striker, who has been free on the market since he did not renew in Spain, took the opportunity to reveal a certain grievance with Nacional, the club he supports and was revealed. The striker declared that he was not even sought by the Tricolor.

“I’m surprised that Nacional’s leaders didn’t even call me to find out about my situation.“.

“A month and a half ago I declared that I was not going to leave Europe, but River insisted and insisted so much that I even considered it and there was a possibility. Illusions you the way they love you. The player needs love. River was giving it to me and Nacional could have tried it“, he concluded.

At the weekend, River Plate returns to the field for the 7th round of the Argentine Championship. The team coached by Marcelo Gallardo will face Godoy Cruz, on Sunday (10), at 20:30, at Monumental de Núñez.