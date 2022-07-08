MacBook Air with Apple M2 starts to be sold in Brazil; see prices – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The wait is over: the apple started the pre-sale of MacBook Air 2022 with Apple M2 in Brazil. The computer will arrive in the country with a revamped look, similar to the more advanced models of the MacBook Pro, thanks to the notch screen and the return of the MagSafe charger. But the prices are steep and can reach around R$ 26,000.

2022 MacBook Air goes on sale in Brazil and other countries (Image: Felipe Ventura / Tecnoblog)

The notebook ordering phase started this Friday (8), at 9 am. Now, consumers can place their orders in advance, according to their preferences. That is, in addition to the pre-defined models, it is possible to customize the amount of RAM memory and computer storage.

This customization leaves the final cost higher. O input model with Apple M2 (8-core CPU and 8-core GPU), 8GB of RAM and 256 of storage goes for BRL 13,299. already the more advanced optionwith Apple M2 (8-core CPU and 10-core GPU), 24GB of memory and 2TB of space, costs BRL 26,299.

The price can even get higher if you choose to take the pre-installed software. This is the case of the Final Cut Pro video editor, which costs R$1,699.90, and the Logic Pro audio editor, which costs R$1,099. Another inclusion is the socket adapter with two 35 watt USB-C ports or a 67 W input for R$ 240.

The entry-level model, it is worth remembering, features a charger with a 30W USB-C port. According to Apple, “the 35W USB-C power adapter with two ports or the USB-C 67W power adapter is free on M2 chip selection with 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD or more.”

Fortunately, when buying in cash, Apple offers a generous 10% discount. There is also no need to pay shipping. Still, the computer will not begin shipping to consumers until July 15, 2022. Delivery time, of course, varies from location to location.

2022 MacBook Air has a data sheet with Apple M2 and gets a new look (Image: Felipe Ventura / Tecnoblog)

The MacBook Air was one of the big surprises at WWDC 2022, an event that is generally software focused. The computer stands out for its look similar to the MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Pro and Max. That is, the notebook has 13.6 inch screen with notchfunction keys (F1, F2, etc.) larger and many colors.

But this is just the beginning. Apple’s notebook also marks the magnetic charger return, the MagSafe, to the delight of many people (including this one who writes to you). The webcam has also been updated and finally has Full HD resolution, instead of the maximum 720p quality of previous models.

The computer is powered by the Apple M2. The processor, which is an upgrade of the component announced in 2020, promises 18% higher performance on the processor and 35% higher on the graphics chip compared to its predecessor. In addition, Apple offers an 18-hour battery life, depending on usage.

The MacBook Air with Apple M1 is still on sale for R$ 10,999.