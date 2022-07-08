Man arrested for practicing ‘bitcoin scam’ in Zona da Mata – Gerais

Juiz de Fora police preventively arrested the man for the crime of embezzlement (photo: PCMG) The Civil Police of Juiz de Fora arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of practicing the “Bitcoin scam” on residents of Zona da Mata.

According to the delegate responsible for the case, Samuel Neri, the man attended parties in the region and pretended to be a businessman in the cryptocurrency business.

“The investigated was selling Bitcoin in person. He attended several social events of high society in Zona da Mata and showed off photos in helicopters and luxury trips, in order to gain viability and credibility with his victims”, said the delegate.

With the appearance of a businessman and displaying luxury on social networks, the man deceived people. According to the delegate, the young man promised a quick financial return for those who invested with him.

“He promised a quicker and more advantageous financial return than in the legal ways. After receiving the amount from the victims, the investigated simulated deposit in the ATM. After the fraud, the investigated disappeared and left his victims helpless,” he said.

Arrested for embezzlement

According to the Civil Police, the man was preventively arrested for the crime of embezzlement. He faces between one and five years in prison, in addition to paying a fine.

According to delegate Samuel Neri, the damage to the victims has not yet been calculated. The head of the operation suspects that other people have been injured and have not yet filed a complaint against the suspect.

“There may be more people injured in the city and in the Zona da Mata region. So, the alert remains, so that people who may have been harmed by this alleged embezzler, to present themselves to the police station so that we can investigate”, concluded the delegate.