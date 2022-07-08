Man breaks penis during sex; without treatment, there are risks of sequelae – 07/07/2022

A 50-year-old man suffered a fractured penis during sex after hearing the organ snap. He was diagnosed with “eggplant deformity”, a name created by doctors, and the case was published in the scientific journal InternationalJournal of SurgeryCase.

Considered “extremely rare and painful”, the patient felt extreme discomfort and reported bleeding in the urethra, in addition to not being able to urinate, after losing his erection. He decided to go to a hospital in Java, Indonesia, where he lives, saying he had had swelling in his genitals for at least four hours.

Although it is known by that name, it is not actually a fracture itself, as the penis has no bones. What happens is the rupture of the tunica albuginea, a thick layer that surrounds the internal structures of the penis and allows its erection.

Treatment must be immediate to avoid sequelae.

The patient had to undergo immediate surgery to repair the problem — which is the most appropriate treatment. Experts advise seeing a doctor right away, as the injury can have more complications for those who take longer to seek help.

After being identified, the broken erectile chamber was fixed with materials absorbable by the body itself and closed with stitches, and the ends of the urethra, the channel that carries urine from the bladder to the body, were also surgically repaired.

In addition, a drainage tube was inserted into the scrotum to prevent clot formation in the region. The man was discharged from the hospital five days after the intervention, with a catheter that was maintained for 21 days, during the recovery of the urethra.

This search for a hospital is important, as there are risks of sequelae, according to Fábio Vilar, head of the urology service at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), such as erectile dysfunction and/or organ deformities.

The postoperative period will require some care, as it involves surgery, swelling of the limb and healing time, which can take between 30 and 60 days.

Penile fracture rate in Brazil

Despite being uncommon, penile fracture represents about 1 in every 175,000 visits in emergency rooms in Brazilian hospitals, points out Eduardo Pimentel, president director of the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology) of the Federal District section.

“In a study carried out by urology at the Hospital de Base – IGESDF in Brasília, 55 cases of penile fracture were raised between the years 2000 to 2016. When compared with other urological emergencies, it is noticed that it is really uncommon”, he evaluates.

*With information from reports published in 06/28/2016 and 07/27/2021.