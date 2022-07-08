Marquinhos Cipriano on Cruzeiro: São Paulo’s calf was compared to Lucas Moura and denied Flamengo | cruise

Cruzeiro will have, starting next Monday, the novelty of Marquinhos Cipriano in the cast of Paulo Pezzolano. Revealed at São Paulo’s base, the player has already been compared to Lucas Moura and, even at the base, he even refused a proposal, at the time, considered millionaire by standards.

Cipriano was at Sion, from Switzerland, on loan from Shakthar Donetsk, from Ukraine. The clubs did not reach a new agreement, and the 23-year-old Brazilian found himself with the possibility of returning to Brazil. He opted for the project presented by Cruzeiro, with the figure of Ronaldo Fenômeno being a decoy.

He will only be able to play for the Minas Gerais team from August 1, according to a circular issued by FIFA about players who are having frozen contracts with Ukrainian clubs.

The player emerged as a great revelation from the base of São Paulo. And, due to the talent shown, he ended up being used by categories above his age at base, always standing out. He started at Desportivo Brasil, but was acquired by São Paulo for around R$1 million, in the second half of 2015.

The style shown similar to that of Lucas Moura (dribbling and speed), another revelation of São Paulo, was compared with the current player of Tottenham, England. At the time, he was at PSG, France.

With a family of São Paulo origin, Marquinhos could not have gone to the base of São Paulo. It’s just that he received polls from Grêmio, Santos, Palmeiras and Flamengo. The carioca club even offered R$2 million to Desportivo Brasil, plus R$1 million free for the player and his family. Cipriano preferred to close with São Paulo.

At Tricolor, he played just one game as a professional and left to play for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In the midst of this, Marquinhos Cipriano appeared in 87th position in a list of the 100 best youngsters in world football prepared by the English magazine “Four Four Two”.

In Ukraine, in three seasons, he made 25 appearances and scored one goal. At Sion, last season, he played 33 matches and didn’t score. Cipriano arrives at Cruzeiro as a player with a multifunctional profile, being able to play in attack and also on the wing.

