Marrony reviews Cano in Fluminense and gets excited: “It can work out very well” | fluminense

Announced this Thursday as a reinforcement for Fluminense, Marrony signed a contract until July 2023 and gave his first interview as a player for Laranjeiras. To “FluTV”, the club’s official YouTube channel, the 23-year-old striker, who arrives on loan from Denmark’s Midtjylland, said that he arrives at the club in search of a reunion with happiness. And for that, he has an old acquaintance from Vasco’s days: Germán Cano.

– I played for two months with Cano, I didn’t have much contact, but there I saw that he knew how to score. I will have the opportunity to be with him again on the field, we can do very well. Who knows, maybe we can end the year with a lot of goals? – said the attacker.

Marrony can be a kind of second striker alongside Cano in the tricolor attack, re-editing a duo that emerged at Vasco in 2020. The two have played only 11 matches together so far, as in June 2020 the Vasco team sold the young man to Atlético -MG In these 11 matches of the duo, there were four wins, five draws and two defeats. And the Argentine scored five goals in those clashes.

Former Vasco and Atlético-MG, Marrony was requested by coach Fernando Diniz and arrives on loan from Midtjylland, from Denmark, for €400,000 (R$2.2 million) in installments and a purchase option of €4. .5 million euros (R$ 24.8 million). He already participated in training with his new teammates this Thursday morning at CT Carlos Castilho.

– So far, it hasn’t sunk in yet. I went to Denmark to play, to fulfill a dream, but not many things happened there, so today I’m going back, but I’m very happy to be back in Rio, close to home. It has everything for me to be very happy and make the fans very happy. I arrive seeing that the team is in a very good evolution, playing beautifully. I arrive very happy and, God willing, to win more titles,” he said.

Official announcement of Marrony by Fluminense

To sign the player, ex-Vasco and Atlético-MG, Fluminense won the competition in the market – Bragantino was also interested in the striker, and Internacional had already tried to sign him in recent months. But the protracted negotiation with Midtjylland was not easy. After comings and goings of proposals and counter-proposals, Flu agreed to pay for the loan and offered €300,000 euros (R$1.6 million) in installments. But the official “ok” from the Danes to close the deal took a while and only came after the tricolor offer rose another €100,000 (R$550,000).

But what led Fluminense to invest in a player who did not establish himself in Denmark? The answer has a first and last name: Fernando Diniz. Despite never having worked with Marrony, the coach has faced him a few times and is an admirer of the striker, mainly because of the versatility of being able to play as a winger or centre-forward.

The report also found that Diniz tried to hire Marrony when he was at São Paulo, between 2019 and 2020, and at Santos, in 2021. During the negotiation, the coach even called the striker to show his confidence and convince him to choose the Fluminense.

– He called me, I had contact with him. I asked for help, because at the moment I really need help, to be happy again, to play, to have confidence. He said he’s going to help me, so it’s a trust I have in him that helped me to be here. Counting the time to be together on the field – said Marrony.

Internally, there is only a fear that the reinforcement will gain status as “Luiz Henrique’s replacement”, since Marrony does not have the same characteristics of the jewel sold to Betis, from Spain. His biggest highlights, for example, were playing on the left wing, opposite the side played by the kid from Xerém.

– From the base I always played for the left side of the attack. Speed, strength. At Galo, I played more than 9 with Sampaoli. I think these are the positions I’ve adapted the most to date. As much as I’m an attacker, I’ve always scored a lot, my defensive part is also very good, I can rebuild. Strength and will will never be lacking.

– I asked to be here, I made an effort for it. I have no doubt that we will be very happy. You can trust me, because I’m going to dedicate myself and I’m going to make you happy-she finished.