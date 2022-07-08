Microsoft Edge will get a native image editor

O Microsoft Edge, a native Windows browser, should soon gain another built-in function. Reddit user Leopeva64-2, who regularly posts his findings on the forum, found an image editor under development within the Microsoft.

The editor is very similar to the image editor that is already installed by default on Windows 10 and 11. But the advantage here is that the user would not have to leave the browser to make any changes.

However, don’t expect any advanced image editors. The idea is that it will be able to make simple modifications to the images, such as cropping, resizing, adjusting exposure, color, brightness and sharpness, making some drawings and even applying some predefined filters.

Access to Microsoft Edge’s built-in image editor is via the right mouse button. But the option only appears in the context menu if you right-click on an image. Then you choose the option “Edit image” and a pop-up window appears with the tools offered by the editor.

Important to make it clear that the functionality is still being tested. It was found in the Canary version of Microsoft Edge. That is, this is still one of the initial phases in the tests of the image editor. In addition, it is gradually reaching beta testers.

Microsoft Edge Canary is at version 105. The stable version of the browser, in turn, is at version 103. This indicates that the image editor built into Microsoft Edge should reach the final version in about 2 months. But if the tests do not go as planned, the novelty will take a little longer to land for all users.

