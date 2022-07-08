Milo Ventimiglia turns 45: See 10 productions with the actor

Photo 1 of 10 – A New Chance (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – My Friend Enzo (Photo: Publicity) Photo 3 of 10 – Rocky Balboa (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – She’s Awesome (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – This Is My Boy (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 10 – Dirty Deeds (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 10 – The Shelter (Photo: Publicity) Photo 8 of 10 – This Is Us (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – Autopsy of a Crime (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – Cursed (Photo: Disclosure)

This Friday (08) the actor Milo Ventimiglia is completing 45 years of age and displays a beautiful career in the world of entertainment. The artist is famous for his talent, in addition to having played countless successful characters that have won over millions of people around the planet.

The Hollywood star is very discreet with his personal life, and he had to work hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Milo is always involved in some super production and has made it clear to everyone that he is not afraid to face new challenges. The actor is a highly respected name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Milo Ventimiglia’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 10 productions in which the artist was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate suggestions especially for you.

