Minas Gerais football players demonstrate against new General Sports Law

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Patric, from America, was one of the players who spoke out on social media about the new General Sports Law Minas Gerais soccer players took a stand against the approval of the new General Sports Law. Eduardo Brock, Leonardo Pais and Luvannor, from Cruzeiro, and Patric, from America, addressed parts of the text that are harmful to athletes.

“Article 84 puts an end to the salary nature of bonuses and gloves: less labor funds. Article 85, §5 and §6 practically extinguishes the compensatory clause (rescission fine) in our favor: we can be sent away without receiving anything. Art 96, VII, §3, mentions that our night time will be from 11:59 pm, while that of any worker from 10:00 pm: is our night different? paid as Image Rights: less labor funds. And all this without being heard?”, says the text shared by the players, in support of the counterparts presented by Senator Romrio to the project. New General Sports Law

Last Wednesday (6th), the Chamber of Deputies approved the basic text of the General Sports Law. The deputies decided to update the Pel Law, concentrating in a single diploma all the rules that seek to regulate the practice of sports in the country, from PL 1.153/2019, authored by Senator Veneziano Vital do Rgo (MDB-PB).

Nine proposals that were being processed in the House on the subject were added to the project. Among them, PLS 68/2017, recently approved by the Senate and whose rapporteur was Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF).

The substitute presented by Deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) maintained innovations approved by the senators, such as the typification of the crime of private corruption for sports directors and the immediate effectiveness of complying with the 30% quota of women in the management positions of benefited sports entities. with public and lottery resources. They also maintained equity in the awards between genders and measures to combat prejudice in sports spaces.

In turn, the text approved by the Chamber brought changes in relation to the original text in the point that deals with models for hiring athletes. One of the devices allows clubs to stipulate a reduced amount to be paid in case of contractual termination with the athlete. Currently, the Pel Law obliges the payment of 100% of the value referring to the complete bond, even if it is terminated earlier. If this change passes, players can still receive the full amount, but the teams will have the option of negotiating the reduction at the time of signing, leaving the amount to be settled in the event of termination.