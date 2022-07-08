Mineirão director wants to keep Cruzeiro games at the stadium: “I’ll do everything” | cruise

Cruzeiro has an indefinite future with regard to the house it will have in the coming years. Amid the possibility of building the stadium in Betim, the club is also negotiating with Mineirão for better financial conditions. Samuel Lloyd, director of Minas Arena, wants to keep the club’s games in the stadium.

In an interview with Globo, the director of Mineirão said he will do everything to keep Cruzeiro playing at Gigante da Pampulha. He believes that the conditions for the club to continue working at the stadium are excellent.

“I would love to, and I will do everything, work hard, so that Cruzeiro does not leave Mineirão. This is the home of Minas Gerais clubs.”

– Cruzeiro has a stadium ready, built, in operation, a reference in Brazil and also for the world. I believe that Cruzeiro has excellent conditions to stay here with their games.

The stadium project in Betim will still be analyzed in detail by Cruzeiro, which met last month with the city government. A letter of intent on the project must be signed by the club.

It is worth remembering that the main reason for Cruzeiro’s displeasure over Mineirão is the operational cost of holding the games, in addition to events that prevent the team from playing matches at the Gigante da Pampulha, as happened against Remo, in the Copa do Brasil, and Grêmio, in Série B. Both games were at Independência.

Samuel Lloyd points out that Minas Arena and Cruzeiro have an agreement in place so that the team’s games until the end of this year will be held at Mineirão. According to the director, the contract should be signed later this week.

– This is in the process of being signed. The contracts were widely discussed between the parties, so that Cruzeiro can guarantee his games at Mineirão this year. I believe that by the end of this week the contract may be signed.

Cruzeiro will have two games at the stadium next week, against Fluminense, in the Copa do Brasil, and against Novorizontino, in Série B of the Brasileirão. The expectation is of great public in both.

* With the collaboration of Guilherme Macedo