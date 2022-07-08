More than 60 members of the British government have resigned. Meet the people who made Boris fall

UK government greats such as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have dominated British media headlines after they resigned, but the disintegration of Boris Johnson’s executive runs deep and wide.

Those who dropped out ranged from Republican party deputies to government trade envoys to ministers of state, undersecretaries of state and cabinet ministers.

Rishi Sunak was the most important departure of all on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a vacancy for chancellor and finance minister. The official said that “the public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.”

Sajid Javid, the former health minister, also left Johnson’s cabinet, adding that the British people “expect integrity from their government”, but voters now believe that Johnson’s government was neither competent nor “acting in the best interest of the country”. national”.

Simon Hart was the third minister to resign, stepping down on Wednesday night, with a letter to the prime minister saying he was past the point where Johnson could reverse his fate.

These three were followed by an avalanche of layoffs in the last few hours – 61 in total – which made it impossible for Boris Johnson to continue at the helm of the United Kingdom, ending up announcing his resignation moments ago.

At issue is a scandal that involved the vice-president of the Conservative bench in the British parliament, Chris Pincher, accused of sexual abuse during a private party at the Carlton Club.

See now the complete list of names that have already left the Government:

– John Glen, Secretary of State for Financial Affairs and Member of Parliament since 2010

– Rachel Maclean, Secretary of State for Protection and Member of Parliament since 2017

– Mike Freer, Secretary of State for Exports and Member of Parliament since 2010

– Duncan Baker, Private Parliamentary Secretary in the government’s Department of Leveling, Housing and Communities

– Lee Rowley, Member of Parliament

– Julia Lopez, Member of Parliament

– Victoria Atkins, Member of Parliament

– Stuart Andrew, Member of Parliament

– Jo Churchill, Member of Parliament

– Will Quince, Secretary of State for Children and Families

– Robin Walker, Secretary of State for School Standards and Member of Parliament since 2010

– Felicity Buchan, Member of Parliament since 2019

– Laura Trott, Member of the Department of Transport and Member of Parliament

– Selaine Saxby, Member of Parliament

– Claire Coutinho, Member of Parliament

– David Johnston, Member of Parliament

– Bim Afolami, Vice President of the Conservative Party

– Saqib Bhatti, Member of Parliament

– Jonathan Gullis, Member of Parliament

– Nicola Richards, Member of Parliament

– Alex Chalk, Member of Parliament

– Virginia Crosbie, Member of Parliament

– Theo Clarke, Kenya Commercial Envoy and Member of Parliament

– Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy for Morocco and Member of Parliament since 2001

– Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Equality

– Neil O’Brien, Secretary of State for Social Mobility

– Alex Burghart, Secretary of State for Skills

– Craig Williams, Member of Parliament

– Mark Logan, Member of Parliament

– Mims David, Secretary of State for Employment

– Mark Fletcher, Member of Parliament

– Sara Britcliffe, Member of Parliament

– Ruth Edwards, Member of Parliament

– Peter Gibson, Member of Parliament

– David Duguid, Member of Parliament

– James Sunderland, Member of Parliament

– Jacob Young, Member of Parliament

– David Mundell, trade envoy to New Zealand

– James Daly, Member of Parliament

– Danny Kruger, Member of Parliament

– Ed Argar, Secretary of State for Health

– Gareth Davies, Member of Parliament

– James Davies, Member of Parliament

— Helen Whately, Secretary of State for the Treasury

– Damian Hinds, Secretary of State for Security

– Guy Opperman, Secretary of State Pensions

– Chris Philp, Secretary of State for Technology

– James Cartlidge, Secretary of State for the Courts

—George Freeman, Secretary of State for Science

– Michelle Donelan, Minister of Education

– Rebecca Pow, Secretary of State for the Environment

– Rob Butler, Member of Parliament

– Caroline Johnson, Vice President of the Conservative Party

—Luke Hall, Vice President of the Conservative Party