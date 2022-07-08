Ms. Marvel | Iman Vellani talks about his future in Hollywood after debuting in the MCU

Lavish talent, Iman Vellani steals the show in Ms Marvel in such a way that it is impossible not to imagine the actress in other big Hollywood projects. But apparently, she doesn’t have such ambitious plans for her future yet.

talking to the NME, the actress says she’s letting life take her, and hasn’t given much thought to what she’s going to do after the series. She completes stating that every invitation she comes will be considered a good opportunity, whether from a “Fast and Furious 29” to an indie film.

“No! I didn’t even know I could do the series. Ms. Marvel came out of nowhere, and so I decided I’m not going to plan my future. I’ll just see where life takes me. If it’s an indie thing, great, if it’s Fast & Furious 29, great… I don’t know! I’m going with the flow.” – says Velani.

please note that Iman Vellani will live to Ms. Marvel once again in The Marvels, which opens in theaters on July 28, 2023, with Brie Larson in the lead role.

Now available on Disney+, Ms Marvel it presents Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. Aspiring artist, gamer and a voracious writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers – Captain Marvel in particular. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. That is, until she is given super powers, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. After all, life is easier with super powers, right?

The management team includes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (twice Oscar winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category) and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead).