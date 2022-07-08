Nadal provokes rare Grand Slam feat with semi-final withdrawal

Admin 21 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Rafael Nadal put an end to the ‘Nadal Slam’, by giving up even before entering the field to face Nick Kyrgios. The Spaniard couldn’t stand the tear in an abdominal muscle he suffered in front of taylor fritzwhich caused a very rare feat in the history of Grand Slam tournaments.

It’s just that this is only the third time in the Open Era that you won’t play a semi-final or final in a Major. The first was at the 2018 US Open, when Steffi Graf took a walkover against Chris Evert due to a stomach virus. In 1992, at the Australian Open, Jim Courier gave up before measuring forces with Richard Krajicek due to tendonitis in the shoulder.

Betano has another great mission for you! Place a multiple bet (3 or more selections) on any Wimbledon match for a minimum amount of €5 and if you lose your bet you receive 50% of the value of the bet as a Free Bet. That is, if you bet €5, you receive €2.5; if you bet €20, you receive €10.

If you’re not registered yet, register here and get a 50% bonus up to €50 with your first deposit!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Boca Juniors fans paint Bombonera against Riquelme: “The romance is over” | international football

Love ended at Boca Juniors. After the elimination in Libertadores and the dismissal of coach …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved