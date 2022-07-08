NASA releases yet another stunning test photo of James Webb

Last Wednesday (6), NASA released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The photo brings nothing less than the deepest view of the Universe, although it has no scientific character – that is, it cannot generate data for astronomical research.

The image was recorded during telescope stability tests and, in common situations, would be discarded. However, there was extra space to process the image and the NASA decided to show it to the world.

The brightest star in the image is called HD147980. In the background are other stars (similar to the “+” symbol) and galaxies (bright dots). What you see is actually a set of 72 photos taken over eight days by the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS).

The researchers’ goal was to test the instrument’s stability while the rest of the telescope rocked from side to side, like a spacecraft. The FGS, built by the Canadian Space Agency, does not use color filters. Because of this, scientists are unable to determine the age of the galaxies based on this image.

But that will be resolved soon. In day july 12, the first color photos linked to James Webb’s scientific mission will be released. The targets are not yet known, but NASA administrators have already advanced that we should see in this roll the deepest image of the universe.

After all, James Webb was built for this. Its main purpose is to provide information about the origin of the first stars and galaxies, looking back up to 13.5 billion years.