Nenê and Gabriel Dias miss Vasco against Criciúma | vasco

In addition to Edimar and Gabriel Pec, who are suspended, Vasco will have at least two other absences to face Criciúma, on Saturday, for the 17th round of Série B. Still under the care of the Department of Health and Performance (DESP), Nenê and Gabriel Dias are not travel to Santa Catarina and remain outside the team.

+ Alerj Commission asks in court that Vasco open contracts with 777 in full

The 40-year-old attacking midfielder has been undergoing treatment since the match against Novo Horizonte, on June 29, when he left the field with calf pain in the second half. He was out of the match against Sport, last Sunday, but was at Maracanã, where he underwent treatment while watching the match.

+ Vasco terminates with midfielder Isaque

1 of 3 Baby undergoing treatment at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Baby undergoing treatment at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

Nenê will start the transition process on Sunday and, depending on the evolution, DESP’s idea is to have him available for the game against Sampaio Corrêa, on July 16, thus totaling two games of absence. Therefore, he is undergoing intensive treatment, in two periods at CT Moacyr Barbosa and also at home, in the evening. The number 10 makes an effort to return before the end of the recovery period, which is 14 days, and everything indicates that he will make it.

After almost a year, Miranda will be able to return to training at Vasco l

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Gabriel Dias, out of the game against Operário, for the 14th round, was diagnosed with patellar tendinitis in his right knee and is still undergoing treatment at the CT. He started this Thursday the transition process with physical therapy. The return of the right-back depends on the improvement of pain. The player’s frame is a little more delicate, as he has been stopped for longer and needs more transition time.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Vasco travels tonight to Florianópolis, where he will train on Friday and then head to Criciúma for the 4:30 pm game on Saturday, at Estádio Heriberto Hulse. Without Gabriel Dias and Nenê, the tendency is for Léo Matos and Palácios to remain in the starting lineup.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!