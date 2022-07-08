Netflix acquires rights to show first Johnny Depp movie after trial

Netflix has acquired the rights to ‘La Favorite’, the first film by actor Johnny Depp after winning the defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence.

According to information from Bloomberg, the American company licensed the rights to show the feature film 15 months after its theatrical release. Netflix, however, will only own the broadcasting rights in France, where the film with Depp will be produced.

publicity

In ‘La Favorite’, the 58-year-old actor will play the French king Louis 15, who ruled the country between 1715 and 1772. The film, directed by Maiwenn Le Besco (‘Polissia’ and ‘Mon roi’), will open in theaters in 2023.

According to Bloomberg, the producers will use the money paid for the rights to finance the film. Netflix will not be involved in the process.

Read more:

Depp hasn’t acted since 2020

Without acting since ‘Minamata’, which was released in 2020, Depp will act for the first time in a French-language film. According to information from the newspaper Le Figaro, the feature will be shot later this summer at the castle of Versailles, in France, and will also have the presence of actors Louis Garrel and Pierre Richard.

Le Besco, in turn, will play the role of Madame du Barry, Louis 15’s famous lover. As a director, her most acclaimed work is ‘Polissia’, winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Depp claims to have been boycotted by Hollywood after being sued by ex-wife Amber Heard in one of the most talked about cases in the film industry in recent years. In early June, however, the jury ruled in favor of the American actor, who should have received $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Since Depp was sentenced to $2 million against Heard, the damages dropped to $8.3 million. The actress must appeal the decision.

Via: Bloomberg

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!