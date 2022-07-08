Netflix brings spatial audio to all platform customers – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Netflix announced, this Thursday (7), that it is taking the spatial audio for all users. This technology, which delivers an immersive sound experience, can be found in some titles on the platform and is now appreciated by any customer regardless of the device or plan contracted.

Netflix (Image: Vitor Padua/Tecnoblog)

Using Ambeo technology from Sennheiser, a recognized German brand in the industry, Netflix is ​​able to replace the normal audio tracks with Ambeo 2-Channel, which mixes the Dolby Atmos available in production to offer the spatial experience.

This technology, which could only be found on some devices, can now be played on the speakers of any device, regardless of the customer’s contract plan.

Spatial audio is still in the process of being implemented and, for now, only available in titles produced by the platform. To find compatible series and movies, just type “spatial audio” in the search bar. The initial list includes Stranger Things, The Witcher, Project Adam, Red alert and others.

With the arrival of this feature, Netflix brings an enhanced sound experience to its entire user base, which already benefits from other technologies such as 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Productions with spatial audio on Netflix (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

Apple devices already deliver the feature

The immersive experience will benefit many Android devices, but it shouldn’t bring changes for Apple users. That’s because the spatial audio feature has been available on the company’s devices since 2021.

To be more specific, the technology can be found on the iPhone 7 or later; iPad Air third generation and later; fifth-generation iPad mini and later; iPad Pro 3rd generation or later and Apple TV 4K.

With information: MacRumors and Netflix.