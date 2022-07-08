Netflix | Check out the premieres in July 2022

Another month with Netflix bringing news to its catalog, but this time, the premieres for July 2022 come with full force. In this way, it is important to emphasize already on the first day the 2nd part of the 4th season of Stranger Things.

Also, still talking about series, we have the 2nd season of Rebelthe debut of the much-talked-about resident Evil and the first 3 seasons of manifest that come to the stream. On the other hand, in terms of films, we have the most expensive production in the history of Netflix, announced at the time, the hidden agentwith nothing more, nothing less, than Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in the cast, directed by the Russos brothers, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix for the month of July below:

Series

Resident Evil: The Series / Disclosure (Netflix)

Stranger Things: Season 4: Volume 2 (7/1/2022)

Control Z: Season 3 (7/6/2022)

Boo, Bitch (7/8/2022)

Manscheid’s Secrets: Season 2 (7/8/2022)

Tune in: Season 3 (7/13/2022)

An Extraordinary Lawyer (7/13/2022)

Resident Evil: The Series (7/14/2022)

Manifest: Seasons 1, 2 and 3 (7/15/2022)

VIP Match (7/15/2022)

Farzar (7/15/2022)

Virgin River: Season 4 (7/20/2022)

Glazed: Season 3 (7/22/2022)

Rebel: Season 2 (7/27/2022)

Uncoupled (7/29/2022) .

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (7/29/2022)

Films

Hidden Agent / Disclosure (Netflix)

Good Boys (7/1/2022)

Conor McGregor: All About the Title (7/1/2022)

The Cult of Chucky (7/1/2022)

Hello, Goodbye and Everything (6/7/2022)

The Beast of the Sea (7/8/2022)

You Radical with Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls (7/8/2022)

Dangerous Liaisons (7/8/2022)

The Sun of Amalfi (13/7/2022)

Persuasion (7/15/2022)

Hidden Agent (7/22/2022)

Continuing Love (7/29/2022)

Extraordinary (7/31/2022)

Cine Holliúdy (Coming Soon)

Animations and Animes

Cretaceous Camp / Disclosure (Netflix)

The Uncle from Another World (4/7/2022)

The World of Karma: Season 3 (7/7/2022)

Great Pokémon Journeys: Part 3 (7/8/2022)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (7/14/2022)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (7/18/2022)

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp: Season 5 (7/21/2022)

One Piece: New Episodes (7/22/2022)

Gabby’s Magic House: Season 5 (7/25/2022)

Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero (7/29/2022)

Documentaries and Specials

My Daughter’s Killer (7/12/2022)

DB Cooper: Disappearance into Air (7/13/2022)

Street Food: USA (26/7/2022)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (7/13/2022)

Indian Assassins: The Delhi Ripper (Coming Soon)

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (7/27/2022)

Finally, be sure to check out:

