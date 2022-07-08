Netflix movie gets explosive trailer with Chris Evans

The new film with the star Chris Evans won an explosive trailer by Netflix.

The North American platform released a preview of The Hidden Agent, which will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame.

The action-packed new trailer shows Ryan Gosling’s character being hunted by the psychopath played by Evans (via ComicBook).

The film is one of the most anticipated streaming this year, with Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and several other names in the cast.

See the trailer, below.

More about Hidden Agent

“CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target.

Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague at the CIA, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) is ready to defend him.”

In addition to Evans and Gosling, the film stars Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfred Woodard.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct. The screenplay was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Hidden Agent arrives on Netflix on July 22.