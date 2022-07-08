Nick Cave: What to expect from the singer’s new documentary

Nick Cave star in the documentary This Much I Know to Be Trueavailable from this Friday (8) at mubi. The feature features performances from the last two albums released by the rocker alongside musician Warren Ellis, ghosteen (2019) and carnage (2021).

Shot in the UK, the film shows Nick Cave’s grieving process with the death of his son Arthur (2000-2015). The feature was finished before the musician’s eldest son, Jethro Lazenby (1991-2022), also died, in May of this year.

This Much I Know to Be True world premiere in the special selection of the Berlin Film Festival 2022. Tangerine already watched the film and reveals the highlights of the production.

Nick Cave puts on a show

Scene from the documentary This Much I Know to Be True

Most of the film is made up of song performances. For that, Nick Cave appears accompanied by his colleague and composer Warren Ellis, a string quartet and three backing vocalists. Everything was recorded in an old abandoned factory in the city of Bristol.

The production shows a unique look at the recording of each track. At times, the camera runs on a circular track around the musicians; in others, the action is on account of the lighting.

The film has completely dark scenes, others with flashing lights and even with a glare that leaves the screen almost entirely white. It feels like watching a music video for each song.

moments of relaxation

Watch an excerpt from the movie This Much I Know to Be True Marianne Faithfull recites the poem Prayer Before Work

The grandiose performances are interspersed with some very relaxed passages. One of the funniest is with the participation of the singer Marianne Faithfull, 1960s icon and close friend of Nick Cave. She appears to recite the poem Prayer Before Workthat the American poet Eleanore Marie Sarton (1912-1995) published under the pseudonym of May Sarton.

Marianne had sequelae after being hospitalized with Covid-19, in 2020. With the help of an oxygen cylinder to breathe, she gives precise orders to the production, to make sure that she will make her participation without having to repeat the lines. The attitude makes the team laugh.

Another unusual moment is when Nick Cave presents his ceramic collection. He spent much of the pandemic sculpting a series of works, called The Devil’s Life. Each piece represents a defining moment in the life of the biblical character, from childhood to death.

This Much I Know to Be True still serves as a sequel to the feature One More Time With Feeling (2016), which documents the creation of the album Skeleton Tree (2016), shortly after the death of Arthur Cave (2000-2015).

In the new project, Nick shows how he gained new purpose in life away from his work as a musician. One of the main pillars for this is the time he spends with a website where he answers existential questions and fan outbursts, the The Red Hand Files. To the camera, he reads some heartwarming accounts of grief.

The two documentaries were directed by the Australian Andrew Dominik, longtime friend of Nick Cave. Dominik made the last project right after finishing the recording of another feature: blondea Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armaswhich debuts in September on Netflix.