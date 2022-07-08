Nikão trains and can reinforce São Paulo against Atlético-MG | Sao Paulo

São Paulo’s coaching staff may have an important reinforcement for Sunday’s game, at 18:30 (Brasília time), against Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, for the Brasileirão. The attacking midfielder Nikão trained and should reinforce the delegation that travels to Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

Nikão has not played since May 19, when he was on the field in the victory against Jorge Wilstermann, for the Sudamericana. The player participated in only 45% of Tricolor games in the 2022 season.

Recovered from pain in his left ankle, Nikão had been improving his physical form at the Barra Funda CT and participated without limitations in this Friday’s ball activity, which featured those who played little or stayed out of the 4-1 rout against Universidad Católica, in fifth, for the Copa Sudamericana.

1 of 2 Nikão smiles during São Paulo activity at Barra Funda CT — Photo: Disclosure Nikão smiles during São Paulo activity at Barra Funda CT — Photo: Disclosure

Nikão and this group worked on confrontation under the command of Rogério Ceni. Thursday’s starters, on the other hand, took part in an indoor regenerative activity and complemented it with a light run in the field.

Also this Friday, midfielder Andrés Colorado continued with the physical transition work under the guidance of physical trainers. Gabriel Sara and Alisson went to the field with the physiotherapists this Friday.

Luan and Caio, who recently underwent surgery, remained at Refis during training this Friday.

São Paulo returns to work this Saturday and travels to Belo Horizonte, where the game against Atlético-MG will take place.

Tricolor occupies the seventh place with 22 points, after 15 rounds of Série A.

