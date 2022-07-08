Nurse finds “power” in fingers and is fired from hospital after bosses find out she became a millionaire

An American nurse was fired for selling quirky photos on an adult content website and ended up becoming a millionaire after investing all her time on social media.

Allie Rae, 38, worked in the neonatal intensive care unit in Boston (USA) and was fired in 2021, when colleagues discovered the woman’s OnlyFans account.

But, unlike other users on the network, the content shared by her was just photos of her fingers, thanks to the discovery of a unique interest in this profile.

Allie, who has three children, explained on TikTok that a guy told her that her thumb was flexible and strangely interesting. He even stated that he would pay a lot of money to receive pictures of the nurse’s hands.

“One guy wrote me because he saw how flexible my thumbs were on my Instagram Stories and TikTok. He said he had a big thumb fetish and that mine were very weird and flexible,” he said.

The American started earning R$ 65,000 in the first 30 days. However, currently, he manages to earn BRL 1 million per month, with thumb captures on the steering wheel and holding things.

“I quickly started making six figures a month and hit over a million (dollars) in my first year.”