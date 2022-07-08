Official image reveals deleted Deadpool scene in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the first of the 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe released in theaters in 2022, in the case having premiered in the last month of May.

Last June, the Marvel movie arrived for free on Disney+, respecting the 45-day window established by Mickey’s studio, which in this case goes from its theatrical release to its arrival on streaming.

Like this Loki and Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Doctor Strange 2 is also another Marvel production that explores the multiverse, which has become synonymous with surprises and cameos.

These participations happen through the Illuminati, who form a kind of Avengers of Earth-838. Professor Xavier, Mr. Fantastic and Captain Carter are some of the characters that were on this team.

But before the film’s release, many fans were hoping for a cameo from the Deadpool, with some rumors supporting this wish. And today the making-of of the movie was released on Disney+, called “Forward: Behind the scenes of Doctor Tin in the Multiverse of Madness“.

And one of the moments of the special reveals that, originally, one of the realities visited by Doctor Strange and America Chavez would have a brief allusion to Deadpool: his art spread in an alternative New York. Check it out below:

Elizabeth Olsen refuses to watch Doctor Strange 2!

This year the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa film that hit theaters in early May with the character of Elizabeth Olsen being one of the highlights of the plot.

However, in an interview with Varietythe actress revealed that she has not yet watched Doctor Strange 2for a very fair reason:

“I’m not one of those actors who doesn’t watch his own movies. I’m one of those people who likes to study to find out how to improve. But I had a cold when we had the premiere, I didn’t want to sit there. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, but it had a watermark with my name on it and it had the runtime, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.”

Luckily for the actress, the film is now available for free on Disney+.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

