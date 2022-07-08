‘Only Murders in the Building’ doubles down on cast charisma

After long (and messed up) investigations, the most unlikely trio of friends in the world, consisting of a girl and two gentlemen, managed to solve the mysterious murder that took place in the building where they live. Mabel (Selena Gomez), despite being relieved to have helped put a criminal behind bars, remained suspicious because the story still had loose ends. It was the unanswered questions and a new death in the Arconia building that brought Only Murders in the Building for a fun second season on Star+. Keeping the rhythm of the first year, the production, with weekly episodes available on Tuesdays, redoubles the bet on the charisma of its cast – in addition to Selena, the trio is completed with the veterans and sharp Steve Martin and Martin Short. And he takes the opportunity to make more jokes about the real-crime podcast universe.

Now as the main suspects in the death of the grumpy Bunny Folder (Jayne Houdyshell), the building’s manager, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel need to prove their innocence and decide to go against police guidelines, documenting investigations in yet another podcast. Reinforcing the formula of clever wit and slapstick humor that worked so well in season one, the new batch of episodes delve into the history of the Arconia building, and how it connects to the pasts of some characters.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin continue to steal the show thanks to their captivating chemistry, but the new characters are not far behind. A nice addition to the cast is actress Cara Delevigne, who plays an artist who invites Mabel to work in her art gallery and ends up getting involved with the girl. Amy Schumer, who plays herself, also makes great jokes about wanting to buy the trio’s podcast to turn into a streaming series. Tina Fey returns as the powerhouse podcast host of true crime Cinda Canning — and becomes a thorn in the good guys’ shoes as she begins investigating them and produces her own podcast, the Only Murderers in the Building.

Once again, Only Murders in the Building proves to be an amusing breath of freshness in the well-known lode of whodunit, the “who killed?”. The murders in an upscale New York building continue to garner great laughs. The challenge will be to repeat the feat again in a third season. But it’s worth paying to see.