Paes promises to help Flamengo to have its own stadium and suggests Deodoro area | Flamengo

Dialogue seeking consensus on the location and promise of approval. In this way, Flamengo and Rio’s City Hall discuss the construction of a stadium for the club in the coming years. At an event to formalize the donation of structures used in the Rio-2016 Olympic Games to Portuguesa da Ilha, Eduardo Paes spoke on the subject.

The mayor confirmed the meeting with the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, last Sunday and explained the possibilities of authorization for works in the Olympic Park or in Deodoro.

– President Landim came to me, we had a conversation at the mayor’s official house and what I said is that there’s no problem doing it in the Olympic Park, but it’s a private space. We sold that area so we wouldn’t spend money. If they buy it, I will be delighted.

“I suggested to him and I think the Deodoro area is cheaper, there in the army. We know about the good relationship between President Landim and President Bolsonaro, and there’s the transolímpica, there’s the BRT, there’s the train… complex, but it was a suggestion”

Eduardo Paes made it clear that he will not put obstacles in the way for the red-black project to get off the ground and stressed that the construction does not represent a definitive departure from Maracanã.

– Whatever Flamengo presents, I am totally a defender. Flamengo deserves to have a stadium. A club of this size, of this dimension… I think that President Landim’s insecurity regarding Maracanã, not that Flamengo won’t play there, Maracanã belongs to Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, World football, but it makes sense Flamengo have a stadium. Whatever I can help to get it out will come out. It’s not my decision, but I make suggestions. If they buy the Olympic Park area, I will gladly approve it too.

While debating the construction of its own stadium, Flamengo continues in the dispute to assume the management of Maracanã for a long period in the coming years. Recently, the club confirmed that it will participate in the bidding process in partnership with Fluminense.

