Palmeiras’ finances in 2021: with consecutive achievements and accounts in order, the mission is to consolidate hegemony on the field | sport business

Football issues aside, sustainability depends on political and economic aspects. In the first field, there seems to be stability. Maurício Galiotte ended his successful administration and was succeeded by Leila Pereira, elected without competition. There are critics and opponents, but the scenario is less turbulent than in the past.

And in finance? Leila has glued herself and her stewardship a label of wealth. Not by chance: its multimillion-dollar sponsorship, through Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas, gave many people the impression of infinite money. Not quite.

In this report, ge goes through the most recent financial statements, referring to 2021, to indicate to fans the state of Palmeira. In addition to the work of Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff and the cast, alviverde’s sporting hegemony also depends on money.

The comparison between revenue (everything collected in each year) and indebtedness (what there was to pay on the last day of each year) is encouraging, but requires careful interpretation.

Palmeiras’ revenues were affected by an accounting anomaly, caused by the pandemic, to be explained in a few paragraphs. Anyway, it’s easy to see that the club has been growing for many years and has been expanding its revenue.

In debt, the trend was interrupted. They were reduced in 2021 and relieved some of the pressure on the alviverde cashier. It doesn’t mean that the club’s management is swimming in money and doesn’t have challenges in the financial field, but it’s still good news.

The relationship between Palmeiras’ revenues and debts Source: Financial statements

Palmeiras has broadcasting rights and awards as their biggest source of revenue, as is common in football clubs around the world. And it is precisely along this line that fans need to be careful, to better understand the graph above (with evolution).

2020 competitions were only closed in 2021. Therefore, a relevant part of their payments was postponed from one balance sheet to the other. The impact on alviverde accounts is the most significant, in this sense, because of the two Libertadores won in a row.

BRL 13 million referring to the Brazilian Championship and BRL 97 million for Libertadores were postponed to the following year. These R$ 110 million, in total, would make last year’s revenue higher under normal conditions, while that of the past would be lower.

Accounting aside, it is undeniable that the revenue was driven by sports performance. Even more with the strong devaluation of the real against the dollar, the awards paid by Conmebol in American currency gained a huge weight in the accounts.

Palmeiras’ billing profile in 2021 Source: Financial statements

The phase could have been even better if it wasn’t for the pandemic. Restrictions on the public at Allianz Parque prevented the club from having greater revenue in the area related to the fans – both at the box office and in the member-supporter, whose main benefit is in the advantages of buying tickets. The encouragement is that, now, this entry will return.

The commercial and marketing department is among the three most profitable in Brazilian football, with a turnover of almost R$200 million. Proportionally, this line accounts for 21% of total revenue. It is made up of Leila Pereira’s companies, especially Crefisa, and the supply of sporting goods from Puma, in addition to other smaller agreements.

In terms of athlete transfers, Palmeiras is consolidated as one of the biggest sellers in the country. For the fourth consecutive year, its revenue in this area exceeded R$ 100 million net (discounting third-party interests in economic rights). Matías Viña’s departure to Roma accounted for most in 2021.

Another measure for the club’s management is the comparison between budget (with projections from the board before the season starts) and balance (with concrete results).

In the case of Palmeiras, the collection was much higher than was planned, despite the impact of accounting for two Libertadores in the broadcasting rights of the same year.

The frustrations are in the social area, which generated R$ 19 million less than what was budgeted, and in what the budget called “others”, without detailing what it is about. Overall, better-than-expected earnings in television and marketing paid off with leftovers.

in BRL million Budgeted Accomplished Difference broadcast rights 251 551 300 marketing and commercial 152 199 47 Ticket offices and stadium 11 13 3 Supporter and social partners 68 48 -19 Others 46 15 -31 Player transfers 80 139 59 Total 608 966 358 football salary sheet -278 -415 -137 Financial result -3 -46 -43 net income 10 123 113

Among the costs, the ge picks up the football payroll, as it is the economic indicator that is most closely related to results on the field. It is composed of salaries, labor charges, image rights, arena rights and deductions of a labor nature.

Spending well above budget is not a problem in this context, because it is linked to sports performance. In the same way that the prize money was much higher than expected, prizes from two Libertadores were shared with the coaching staff and players on the same balance sheet.

In addition, as revenue increases a lot, so do arena rights and the INSS. Both focus on revenue. In other words, Palmeiras spent much more than was planned, but there were good reasons for doing so.

In the financial result, there are non-sporting items, such as interest on debts and exchange rate variations. In the case of alviverde, it is the exchange rate variations that make the difference. In short, the club bought players from abroad, in foreign currency, in installments. As the real depreciated against the dollar, these installments increased. The addition is recorded on this line.

Finally, the net result appears. Palmeiras had a surplus (profit) of R$ 123 million. Does that mean that money is left over? Not really. There are several items in the financial statements that do not have an immediate cash effect, that is, they do not represent money that entered or left the bank account in that same year. The club is in the dark, but on a day-to-day basis the positive impact was smaller.

The analysis of the indebtedness of Palmeiras begins with the separation by maturity. It would be useless to reduce gross amounts if there was pressure on cash with short-term collections, for example. Fortunately for management and fans, this is not the case for this club.

In 2021, short-term debt was reduced to R$229 million. It will be charged by creditors in a period of less than one year, therefore, in the course of 2022. It is not a negligible amount, which does not raise any concern, but it is in a manageable proportion, given the revenues and values ​​​​that the club has to receive from others. beings.

This reduction is important to alleviate some apprehension in finances. Every club goes through cycles of investment and tightening of accounts. Palmeiras came from increasing signings in recent years and had to change route to reorganize the house.

The profile of Palmeiras’ indebtedness by maturity Source: Financial statements

The main factor to explain this reduction lies in the president herself. Leila had lent money to the club, during Galiotte’s tenure, for players to be bought. Last year, with the fat prizes of the competitions won, there was the option to return part.

The reduction in Crefisa’s debt was carried out in two ways: (a) transfer of player transfer amounts to the financial institution and (b) performance awards that, instead of the company paying the club, were written off from the debt. In total, R$ 47 million less.

In other types of debt, there were also reductions. The tax, with the government, continues to be gradually reduced, as the refinancing installments are paid by the club.

In the labor field, image rights owed to the cast were substantially reduced, in addition to current obligations (regarding the season itself). Unlike many direct opponents, Palmeiras has no relevant value to pay in lawsuits, usually filed by ex-players and ex-coaches to receive for broken promises.

Buyer of athletes in this recent history, the club has its biggest debt in the “others”, in the chart below. They are suppliers, other sports entities and agents. The alviverde board continued to invest in athletes, but the amounts in installments remained at the same level.

Palmeiras’ debt profile by type in 2021 Source: Financial statements

It’s hard to look at Palmeiras’ numbers and not get excited. The club has found the means to have the second highest revenue in the country, with a large advantage for those who fall below, and has managed to keep the accounts balanced, while continuing to invest and win on the field.

We return to the initial question: will there be alviverde hegemony for how much longer? Economically, the association seems to have the necessary resources to remain in a privileged position. Of course, championships can be decided by a penalty, a ball on the post. Nothing guarantees success. But the odds of winning are always high.

What will be put to the test from now on is Leila Pereira’s administrative and political capacity. As a sponsor, the businesswoman was in a comfortable position. She put money and took credit before public opinion. The application of these resources was Galiotte’s problem. If the team lost, it was the president who answered.

Acclaimed president, Leila’s position changes. The representative is now charged by the crowd for continuous investments, is pressured by the (incorrect) label of infinite wealth and will be responsible, for better or for worse, for the results that the team achieves on the field.

What will be the profile of this administration that has just begun? First signs are judgment. The manager has been adopting a discourse of responsibility, especially when charged with hiring. Over time, depending on what happens within the four lines, this posture will be tested. And what the businesswoman does will be fundamental to the history of Palmeiras, present and future.