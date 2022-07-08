Patrick, from São Paulo, aims for the South American title: “Our goal” | Sao Paulo

– Each phase is a phase, but the spirit has to be the same. These octaves we see as the final, the next phase as well. Win and follow, our goal is to fight for the title. I think São Paulo is a strong team and we have to keep working and raise the level at each stage – said the midfielder.

In the quarterfinals, Tricolor will face Ceará, who eliminated The Strongest last Wednesday. The team from Ceará has 100% success in the competition.

Patrick and Eder celebrate São Paulo's goal against Universidad Católica

Considered the best player of the match, Patrick provided two assists for a goal and was instrumental in the result. The player has gained more and more space in Rogério Ceni’s team.

The midfielder should even start next Sunday, at 18:00, against Atlético-MG, for the Brazilian Championship, at Mineirão. São Paulo has numerous absences for the match.

– We played good games, our objective was to qualify and we achieved it with two good performances. Now it’s time to rest and turn the key that weekend has another competition. And then think about the quarterfinals – he commented.

São Paulo should return to training this Friday, at the Barra Funda CT, and travel to Minas Gerais on Saturday.

